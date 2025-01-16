65°
Baton Rouge bar holding weekend fundraiser for employee lost to gun violence

1 hour 15 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Tyesha Branaugh via. @MothersLoungeBR

BATON ROUGE - A downtown bar is holding a fundraiser over the weekend to raise funds for an employee who was shot and killed Monday. 

Tyesha Branaugh, 30, worked at Mother's Lounge on 3rd Street in Baton Rouge. 

"If you’ve ever walked through our doors, chances are Tyesha greeted you with her warmth, genuine personality, and that unforgettable smile. She wasn’t just the first face you saw—she was a part of the soul of this space," the establishment said in an online post. 

Branaugh was one of two people shot Monday night along North 15th Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was hurt as well. They were both taken to a hospital where Branaugh died. On Thursday, police said the other victim was recovering and no arrests have been made.

"Rest in power, Ty. You’ll always have a place in our hearts & here at the Lounge," Mother's posted. 

During the weekend, Mother's will be collecting door proceeds to go toward Branaugh's family. 

