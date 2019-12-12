Baton Rouge Ballet to perform beloved Christmas classic, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou

BATON ROUGE - Dancers with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre are preparing to whisk audiences away from the doldrums of reality and into a beloved Christmas story.

The ballet company is reviving one of its most popular performances, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou.

Music performed by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will complement inventive choreography and lavish costumes that are guaranteed to delight audiences.

Click here for more information on performance dates and ticket purchases.

