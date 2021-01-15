Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre offering virtual 'Cinderella' performance

BATON ROUGE - Theatre fans will be able watch a local performance of 'Cinderella' from the comfort of their own homes next month.

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of 'Cinderella' will be available virtually starting Feb. 12 through Feb. 21. Access to the private watch link costs $45 and will allow patrons to watch the performance as many times as desired during the viewing period.

The performance, originally filmed at the River Center in 2018, features guest artists Erin Arndofer of Ballet Des Moines and Yosvani Ramos of the Colorado Ballet as Cinderella and her prince.

Families can also purchase a $10 “Magic Slipper”, a pointe shoe craft to decorate to look just like Cinderella’s. Magic Slippers can be picked up at the theatre office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.