Baton Rouge awaits ATC's response to take-out, delivery alcohol sales

BATON ROUGE - A move is on to allow local bars and restaurants to serve to-go alcohol by the drink.

"I'm a 75-year old and I have never seen it like this," Charles Miranda said.

He's the owner and operator of the City Cafe in Baton Rouge,

a family-owned restaurant that has been in business for 100 years.

Miranda said his sales have dropped about 50-60 percent since the state ordered an in-dining restaurant ban due to coronavirus concerns, but alcohol sales would help.

The Metro Council is requesting the State Alcohol and Tobacco Control to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol curbside or by delivery.

City Cafe is not the only restaurant in Baton Rouge feeling the drop in sales.

"Business is down, there's no doubt about it," Misti Broussard, the owner of BLDG 5 said.

BLDG 5 was in business only 4-months before the global pandemic.

"It's been crazy it's been a 180-degree shift from what we have been doing", Broussard said.

BLDG 5 also has a license to sell and deliver liquor by the bottle, but Broussard is also in favor of curbside alcohol sales for take-out.

"I think customers would love the idea to get some of their cocktails and mixed drinks from their favorite restaurants," Broussard said.

The city is now waiting to hear back from the ATC before restaurants and bars can proceed with selling alcohol curbside and by delivery.