Baton Rouge authorities searching for missing 16-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Police have issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old.
Fionda Mari-Jayne Selders was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 11900 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue North. She was wearing a black shirt and jacket at the time.
According to police descriptions, she is about 5'4" tall and 114 pounds. Selders has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.
