Baton Rouge authorities searching for armed burglar

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in Baton Rouge are searching for an armed burglar who targeted a vehicle in a residential area off Jefferson Highway.

According to a Friday news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Wednesday in the 3600 block of Ridgetop Drive.

Deputies say the suspect rummaged through the victim’s vehicle and removed several items from inside.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance footage and appears to be armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or the incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.