Baton Rouge assisted living facility welcomes in family visitors

BATON ROUGE - A celebration commenced Friday at Garden View Assisted Living.

Residents and staff danced and cheered together for the first time as they celebrated lifting their COVID restrictions.

"We are so happy to have the lockdown over with," said family visitor, Connie Denicola.

Denicola hasn't been able to hug her mother, 93-year old Hazel Hagan, in more than a year.

Before Friday afternoon, Hagan was only allowed socially distant visits with her daughter.

"I'm so thankful to have mom here and for me to be here with her," said Denicola.

It's the first time since the pandemic began, residents are able to gather.

"Our residents have really missed their family and enjoying the outside world, so we're celebrating being fully vaccinated," said a spokesperson with Garden View.

Their restored freedoms allow the possibility of hope for more time with loved ones.

"I'm always thankful. I've got the best kids in the world," said Hagan.

Friday, Garden View has completed its two-week waiting period following the second round of vaccinations.

It's now fully open for family visits.