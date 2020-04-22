Baton Rouge artists impacted by pandemic can apply for grants of $300

BATON ROUGE — Due to the current health crisis, many of Louisiana's artists are doing what they can to move their work online in hopes of making a living, but now the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is stepping in to offer monetary support to certain local artists.

On Wednesday, the Council announced the creation of a Creative Relief COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which will award grants of $300 to artists, arts administrators and art-related technical workers whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by the pandemic.

To apply for funds, residents must go to the Council Creative Relief webpage, which will be open from Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, April 24th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

As long as funds are available, they will be distributed to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To be eligible, an applicant must be an individual (21 years or older) identifying as an artist, arts administrator, or arts-related technical worker who can demonstrate financial need relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must live within one of the 11 parishes served by the Arts Council (East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Washington, and Pointe Coupee).

Funds will be dispersed to qualifying applicants in rounds, as donations toward the Creative Relief COVID-19 Emergency Fund are received.

