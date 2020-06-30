Baton Rouge area under heat advisory; It could feel like 108 degrees today

Welcome to summer in south Louisiana! The National Weather Service has issued a *HEAT ADVISORY* for all local parishes except St. Mary until 6pm Tuesday. The heat index, or feels like temperature will range from 104 to 108 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/Z56LYGbUvR — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 30, 2020

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Today will look very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will climb to near 92 but with high dew points, the “feels like” temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees… and it will be very humid. In the morning hours, a few preexisting showers may creep into our most northern counties and parishes. A few afternoon showers are possible with slightly more coverage expected than yesterday, also accounting for any morning rain, about 30%. Overnight tonight things won’t cool much past 77 degrees.

Up Next: The summertime pattern will continue for the next few days. Temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows near 76 with very high humidity on Wednesday. Beware that 90s will feel more like 100s. We can’t rule out a few showers each afternoon, we are only expecting 20% coverage on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will struggle to be cooler than 76. Highs will remain in the 90s through Friday before more rain and cooler temperatures and more rain move in for the weekend.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure is located off the coast of North Carolina. Significant development of this system is not anticipated while it moves generally northeastward, away from the east coast of the United States, and merges with a frontal boundary. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

Today some preexisting rain bands in Northern Louisiana will drive some rain possibilities for our northernmost counties and parishes. Through Wednesday the regular summertime pattern will dominate. The Bermuda high is helping to sustain southerly flow and provide moisture for afternoon convection. An upper-level ridge will shift west while a trough digs on Thursday. This pattern will persist through the weekend. An area of enhanced vorticity will bring more rain chances and potentially an MCS overnight on Thursday into Friday. An upper level low will become the dominating feature as we move into the weekend, enhancing convective activity during peak heating hours. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 80s for your highs.

--Marisa

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.