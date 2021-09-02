Baton Rouge area restaurants open after Hurricane Ida

Check below for a list of restaurants that have reopened.

List last updated Thursday

-Acme Oyster House

-Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - Bluebonnet

-Atomic Burger

-Ava Street Café

-Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

-Bergeron’s City Market

-Bistro Byronz - Willow Grove

-Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar

-BLDG5

-Boru Ramen

-Buffalo Wild Wings - Highland

-Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

-Café Mimi

-California Pizza Kitchen

-Capital City Grill

-Casa Maria

-Cecelia’s Creole Bistro

-Chebahut

-Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro

-Chicken Salad Chick

-Chow Yum Phat

-City Pork Catering

-Coffee Call

-Curbside Burgers

-DiGiulio Brothers Italian Café

-Don's Seafood - Denham Springs

-Drusilla Seafood Restaurant

-El Rancho’s Mexican Restaurant

-Elsie’s Plate & Pie

-Faye's Subs & Salads

-Frankie’s Dawg House

-Fresh Junkie - Perkins

-George’s Southside

-Gov’t Taco

-Heads & Tails Seafood

-Ichiban Sushi & Japanese Grill

-Inga’s - Brightside

-J. Alexander's

-Jason’s Deli - Burbank

-Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar

-Kalurah Street Grill

-LaDivina Italian Café

-La Carreta - Bluebonnet

-La Carreta - Mid City

-Little Saigon Restaurant

-Little Village - Third St.

-Louisiana Lagniappe

-Magpie Café

-Memphis Mac BBQ

-Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

-Mike Anderson’s

-MJ’s Café

-Nine Dragon

-Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant

-Phil’s Oyster Bar

-Pizza Byronz

-Poor Boy Lloyd’s

-Rio Tacos and Tequila

-Rocca Pizzeria

-Roly Poly - Downtown

-Rouj Creole

-Ruby Slipper Café

-Ruth’s Chris

-Sammy’s Grill - Highland

-Schlittz and Giggles - Perkins

-Serop's Express - Downtown

-Shipley’s - Essen

-Smalls Sliders

-Soji: Modern Asian

-SoLou

-Southfin Southern Poké

-Stroube’s Seafood & Steaks

-Sullivan’s Steakhouse

-Superior Grill - Highland

-Superior Grill - Mid City

-Sushi Yama

-Texas de Brazil

-The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room - Highland

-The Chimes East

-The Green House Salad Co.

-The Jambalaya Shoppe - Acadian

-The Jambalaya Shoppe - Essen

-The Kolache Kitchen - LSU

-The Station Sports Bar and Grill

-The Vintage Baton Rouge

-Tio Javi’s

-TJ Ribs - Acadian

-Tsunami

-University Seafood

-Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux - Burbank

-Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More