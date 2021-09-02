Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge area restaurants open after Hurricane Ida
Check below for a list of restaurants that have reopened.
List last updated Thursday
-Acme Oyster House
-Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - Bluebonnet
-Atomic Burger
-Ava Street Café
-Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
-Bergeron’s City Market
-Bistro Byronz - Willow Grove
-Bin 77 Bistro & Side Bar
-BLDG5
-Boru Ramen
-Buffalo Wild Wings - Highland
-Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
-Café Mimi
-California Pizza Kitchen
-Capital City Grill
-Casa Maria
-Cecelia’s Creole Bistro
-Chebahut
-Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro
-Chicken Salad Chick
-Chow Yum Phat
-City Pork Catering
-Coffee Call
-Curbside Burgers
-DiGiulio Brothers Italian Café
-Don's Seafood - Denham Springs
-Drusilla Seafood Restaurant
-El Rancho’s Mexican Restaurant
-Elsie’s Plate & Pie
-Faye's Subs & Salads
-Frankie’s Dawg House
-Fresh Junkie - Perkins
-George’s Southside
-Gov’t Taco
-Heads & Tails Seafood
-Ichiban Sushi & Japanese Grill
-Inga’s - Brightside
-J. Alexander's
-Jason’s Deli - Burbank
-Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar
-Kalurah Street Grill
-LaDivina Italian Café
-La Carreta - Bluebonnet
-La Carreta - Mid City
-Little Saigon Restaurant
-Little Village - Third St.
-Louisiana Lagniappe
-Magpie Café
-Memphis Mac BBQ
-Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
-Mike Anderson’s
-MJ’s Café
-Nine Dragon
-Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant
-Phil’s Oyster Bar
-Pizza Byronz
-Poor Boy Lloyd’s
-Rio Tacos and Tequila
-Rocca Pizzeria
-Roly Poly - Downtown
-Rouj Creole
-Ruby Slipper Café
-Ruth’s Chris
-Sammy’s Grill - Highland
-Schlittz and Giggles - Perkins
-Serop's Express - Downtown
-Shipley’s - Essen
-Smalls Sliders
-Soji: Modern Asian
-SoLou
-Southfin Southern Poké
-Stroube’s Seafood & Steaks
-Sullivan’s Steakhouse
-Superior Grill - Highland
-Superior Grill - Mid City
-Sushi Yama
-Texas de Brazil
-The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room - Highland
-The Chimes East
-The Green House Salad Co.
-The Jambalaya Shoppe - Acadian
-The Jambalaya Shoppe - Essen
-The Kolache Kitchen - LSU
-The Station Sports Bar and Grill
-The Vintage Baton Rouge
-Tio Javi’s
-TJ Ribs - Acadian
-Tsunami
-University Seafood
-Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux - Burbank
-Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More