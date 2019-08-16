87°
Baton Rouge area gets rain amid flood recovery
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the Baton Rouge were getting thunderstorms with heavy rain as people continued cleaning out homes to recover from recent flooding.
The National Weather Service says 2 to 3 inches of rain fell Sunday, and the area was under a flash flood warning until late afternoon.
Among the areas that could experience flash flooding were Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker and Port Allen.
