87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge area gets rain amid flood recovery

2 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, August 21 2016 Aug 21, 2016 August 21, 2016 4:59 PM August 21, 2016 in Weather
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the Baton Rouge were getting thunderstorms with heavy rain as people continued cleaning out homes to recover from recent flooding.

The National Weather Service says 2 to 3 inches of rain fell Sunday, and the area was under a flash flood warning until late afternoon.

Among the areas that could experience flash flooding were Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker and Port Allen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days