Baton Rouge area gets rain amid flood recovery

BATON ROUGE - Parts of the Baton Rouge were getting thunderstorms with heavy rain as people continued cleaning out homes to recover from recent flooding.



The National Weather Service says 2 to 3 inches of rain fell Sunday, and the area was under a flash flood warning until late afternoon.



Among the areas that could experience flash flooding were Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker and Port Allen.