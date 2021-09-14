Baton Rouge area Burger King restaurants needing 250 employees

Burger King is looking to fill about 250 positions in the Baton Rouge area.

GPS Hospitality will host a job fair to fill openings for full and part time positions, including 15 managers and 235 team members they hope will join the team immediately.

The company says they are hiring for entry-level positions and offer ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via the Instant Pay app.

After one year of full-time employment, all employees are eligible for accrued paid vacation time. The company says they've also awarded bonuses and awards to employees and managers.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 14: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with potential applicants and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on-the-spot.

For applicants who prefer to meet virtually, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visiting bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair.

WHERE: Visit bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

GPS Hospitality Burger King restaurant locations: