Baton Rouge area at higher risk for flooding rain

There is a higher risk for street and poor drainage flooding in Baton Rouge today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Isolated locations could see 1-3 inches of rain today. Rain rates are expected to be between 2-3 inches per hour. This can easily overwhelm the drainage system, and that is why there is a level 2/4 slight risk for heavy rain today. Keep your WBRZ WX App close by and keep your notifications turned on. Flood advisories or warnings will be issued if necessary. Storms will fizzle out as the sun goes down. With rain around, temperatures will max out in the upper 80s in the sunny spots. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s. Watch the Futurecast HERE.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— street and poor drainage flood —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: The threat for heavy rain will continue for the rest of the week. Summery temperatures near 90 degrees will be interrupted by heavy downpours. Most of the WBRZ viewing area will see rain every afternoon this week. Isolated locations could see 1-3 inches of rain in a single afternoon. The areas that do not see heavy downpours can expect to pick up 1-3 inches of rain throughout the week. This pattern doesn’t show any signs of breaking in the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days.