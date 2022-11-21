58°
Baton Rouge animal shelter waiving adoption fees to free up space ahead of holiday season

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees for spayed and neutered animals on Black Friday to free up space for a busy time of year. 

All adoption fees for animals that have been fixed will be completely free this Friday, November 25. 

The shelter is hopeful this event will help open up some kennels and combat the threat of overflow before December begins. 

