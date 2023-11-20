84°
Baton Rouge airport getting ready for an increase in holiday travelers

1 hour 29 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 20 2023 Nov 20, 2023 November 20, 2023 10:59 AM November 20, 2023 in News
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is expecting record-breaking numbers this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're expecting a 10% increase of travelers compared to last year," says Director of Aviation at BTR, Mike Edwards.

A larger number of travelers means that you should take extra precautions when traveling.

"We recommend you get here at least 90 minutes before departure, especially during the holidays with how busy it is," Edwards said.

