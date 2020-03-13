Baton Rouge Airport assures public it will remain open 'at this time'

Photo: Baton Rouge Business Report

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) has released a statement assuring the public that during this aspect of the coronavirus outbreak they will remain open to the public while taking every measure to reduce the risk of exposure to travelers, airport personnel and other guests.

BTR detailed its cleaning techniques as follows:

-Installation of 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

-Signage added in all restrooms reminding travelers how to avoid the spread of germs and by practicing proper handwashing techniques.

-Increased frequency of cleaning at all high touch point areas, including escalator handrails, elevators, curbside, seating areas, tables, restrooms, and food service areas.

It's suggested that anyone intending to travel check in with their airline for updates on canceled flights and adjustments to airline operations due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Click here for more information from BTR.