Batman walks bullied Florida toddler to school

1 hour 17 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 3:33 PM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Erica Calculli
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) - It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman descended on a Florida preschool to help a 3-year-old girl who was being bullied.
  
When Erica Calculli's daughter Lydia came home from school with bruises on her face, she chalked it up to regular kid's play. But then Lydia came home with a swollen black eye last month. The little girl told her mother that her classmates hit her and threw a shoe at her.
  
Calculli says she reported the incident to her daughter's school, but nothing came of it. She turned to social media, where Batman impersonator Jack Asbury saw the post and offered to walk the little girl to school. Calculli posted an adorable photo of the shy girl holding the black-caped superhero's hand in the classroom.
  
WTSP reports the toddler has since been moved to an advanced learning class.
