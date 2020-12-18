Batch of rain this weekend, potential cold snap in time for Christmas

The next frontal system will pass through over the weekend and this one is expected to be a mainly nocturnal event. The trends heading into Christmas are still looking… cold! Read on for more details.

The Next 24 Hours: A few clouds may begin to enter skies tonight. As far as temperatures go, lows should bottom out in the low 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than what was felt on Friday morning. A bit of sun may be seen early Saturday, but the afternoon will be cloudy and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Especially after 5pm, showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will roll across the area and continue overnight.

After That: A cold front will cross the area Sunday morning as temperatures stop in the upper 40s and low 50s. While showers will end early, it is not clear how quickly the clouds will break. Therefore, Sunday’s high temperature forecast for the upper 50s is predicated on mostly cloudy skies, but those readings could go a bit higher with returning sun. A stretch of quiet weather and moderating temperatures is expected into early next week. Another front is pegged for Wednesday night and, in addition to a batch of rain, it could deliver the coldest temperatures so far this season, just in time for Christmas. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: By Saturday, a bit of moisture will return to the atmosphere ahead of the next frontal system. That front will sweep through with a period of showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorm Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts should remain at generally one half inch to one inch. Models suggest a secondary, trailing upper level trough will swing through on Sunday evening. This could allow some low level moisture to become trapped and, once again, leave clouds around well after the precipitation has ended. Therefore, the Sunday temperature forecast remains tricky. A weak surface high will move over the region by early next week. Gradual warming in temperatures is anticipated with above average readings Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

A strong and deep upper level trough is then expected to dig into the Eastern U.S. driving a cold front through the region. Generous lift created by the front suggests a period heavy rain into early Thursday morning. Behind the boundary, a very strong surface high over the Midwest will drive a reinforcing front through the region with a cold, Canadian air mass behind it. For reference, averages for the time of year are highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. If the model guidance is correct, we could feel temperatures about 15-20 degrees cooler by Christmas Day.

--Josh

