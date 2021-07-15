Bat infestation forces closure of building at university

75°
2 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 3:49 PM January 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KNOE

MONROE (AP) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has closed a building until a colony of bats can be removed.

ULM's Public Relations Director, Hope Young, says Sugar Hall will be closed until the bats are removed and the building's vent system is cleaned. Young says classes and administrative offices have been moved until the vents are cleaned. Young says the bats entered through vents and the ceiling.

College of Health Sciences Interim Dean Dr. Ken Alford says he and other people were coming out the building and saw bats streaming out of vents. He says there were thousands of them.

News outlets report the university has hired a nuisance animal removal company that'll relocate the mammals without harming them.

Sugar Hall houses health studies and medical laboratory sciences, among other things.

