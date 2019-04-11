76°
Latest Weather Blog
Basin Bridge reopens following deputy-involved crash
IBERVILLE PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a morning crash involving a deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was working a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge when his unit was hit by a passing vehicle before 7 a.m. Thursday. Crews closed the roadway to clear the scene, but had it reopened before 8 a.m.
Minor injuries were reported.
Tow truck on scene: I-10 E past Whiskey Bay, crash involving Deputy. pic.twitter.com/0HN9WsZkS3— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 11, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fallen heroes remembered in 1945 kamikaze attacks on USS Kidd
-
Charred gas can led investigators to suspect in string of church burnings
-
Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
-
Did "black metal" music play role in string of church burnings?
-
Report: 21-year-old man in custody after string of church fires in St....