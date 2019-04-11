Basin Bridge reopens following deputy-involved crash

IBERVILLE PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a morning crash involving a deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was working a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge when his unit was hit by a passing vehicle before 7 a.m. Thursday. Crews closed the roadway to clear the scene, but had it reopened before 8 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported.