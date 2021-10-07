85°
Basin Bridge reopened after Thursday morning vehicle fire
ST. MARTIN - Early Thursday morning, a vehicle fire temporarily closed I-10 East's Basin Bridge at Whiskey Bay.
As of 9:36 a.m., all eastbound lanes of travel were reopened on the Basin Bridge and the vehicle fire was extinguished.
Officials also confirmed that the incident did not result in any injuries.
Louisiana State Police say the vehicle fire occurred as a pickup truck was pulling a toy hauler RV camper.
