BASF supports Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank with $50,000 donation

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank volunteers Photo: Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - The local chapter of one of the largest chemical manufacturers in the world is making a significant donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

After learning that the food bank was struggling to get much-needed food staples to local communities impacted by the health crisis, BASF stepped up with a $50,000 donation in support of the food bank's efforts.

The donation also provides ongoing support to feed hungry students through the BackPack program in Ascension Parish.

BASF’s annual support of the BackPack program provides more than 3,000 backpacks of food to hungry students in Ascension Parish elementary schools each year. This year, BASF has doubled its donation in support of the COVID-19 response.

“We are grateful to organizations like BASF that help us feed the food insecure in our community during this time,” said Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Donations such as these help us meet the increased need we are seeing now as well as supplying those already relying on our services.”

The donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support COVID-19 response is part of a larger gift from BASF in North America totaling $365,000 to food banks within the Feeding America network. Additionally, BASF will match employees’ individual contributions up to $500 per employee.

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.