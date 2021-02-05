Bars in Pointe Coupee Parish allowed to resume indoor service

45°
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

NEW ROADS - Bars and night clubs in Pointe Coupee are back open for indoor service after the parish has seen in new coronavirus cases. 

Belina Hebert is the owner and operator of Daiquiri Diner in New Roads. The daiquiri bar has closed and re-opened twice since the shutdown due to shifts in the parish's coronavirus positivity rate.

"We have good, regular customers, friends. They have become like family, and we miss them. And I think they miss us," Hebert said.

Current statewide restrictions still limit bars to 25-percent indoor capacity, which is about 30 people for Hebert.

"On a night when we might have bands or karaoke, then we might get 75 to 100 people in here. But of course we're not going to be able to do that just yet," Hebert said.

So long as the parish's positivity rate stays below 10 percent, bars can continue serving people indoors. If it eclipses that rate, like many other parishes across Louisiana, they'll be restricted to outdoor service only.

