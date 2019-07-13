Barry scraping across south, central Louisiana

7 PM UPDATE: Dry air to the north has done a number on tropical rain advancing inland today with Barry. Compared to yesterday's forecast, many locations are well behind schedule with current rain totals around 1-3 inches. With this, the afternoon "official" rain forecast from the Weather Prediction Center has been adjusted quite a bit to lower and to the southwest. We anticipate the river forecasts to reflect this with some lower numbers as we get our next update this evening. CHECK BACK WITH THIS STORY AND OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND WE WILL ADD THE UPDATED RIVER FORECASTS AS SOON AS THEY ARE AVAILABLE. Please do not let your guard down yet. The rain forecast is still significant and a reduction in flooding issues is not the same as no flooding issues.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: While much of Saturday has been manageable, rain may intensify overnight. Tropical Storms commonly come with a nocturnal uptick in precipitation. At their most intense, rain bands will be capable of producing rates of 2-4 inches per hour leading to flash flooding. Gusty winds may occur through the overnight hours, but any sustained winds exceeding tropical storm force (39mph) will likely remain west of the Mississippi River.

Sunday: Rain bands will remain heavy but should become more spread apart through the second half of the weekend. There may actually be a greater threat for persistent rain bands to set up and create a “training” scenario, dumping heavy amounts on select areas. Until these bands develop, it cannot be predicted where that will occur. Additional rain will aggravate any ongoing flooding situations.

Barry: The center of Hurricane Barry moved inland near Intracoastal City, Louisiana around 1pm Saturday. Since moving inland, the storm has shown steady weakening in the wind fields with maximum sustained winds around 60mph. Barry has turned north, northwest and its remnants will eventually be pulled due north on Sunday and absorbed into an easterly trajectory of the jet stream by Monday.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

*Although Barry has moved inland, life-threatening storm surge inundation continues along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect.

*Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi through Sunday as Barry moves farther inland. The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat from Sunday into next week, extending from the central Gulf Coast north across the Lower to Mid-Mississippi Valley and portions of the Tennessee Valley.

*Tropical Storm conditions are occurring within portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Through Sunday morning, these conditions will continue along much of the Louisiana coast and spread inland across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

