Barry makes landfall near Intracoastal City

12pM UPDATE: After briefly gaining hurricane status, Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana at about noon Saturday. Back to tropical storm status, Barry is still a dangerous storm with surge, heavy rain, and gusty wind expected acoss the north-central Gulf Coast. Do not focus on the storm category, expected impacts remain the same.

Previous watches and warnings remain in effect.

The next advisory is scheduled for 4pm.

THE FORECAST:

Saturday: Rain will continue to intensify through Saturday. Rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour will be possible leading to significant flash flooding. Sustained tropical storm force winds (35-70 mph) may occur for several hours leading to downed trees and powerlines. Saturated soils will make it easier for trees to fall.

Sunday: Rain bands may remain heavy but should become less numerous through the second half of the weekend. Any additional rain will quickly aggravate ongoing flooding situations. Many rivers will likely begin to crest well above bankfull. Winds will slacken off, below tropical storm force.

Barry: Northern and eastern bands of Barry are now moving across southeastern Louisiana. Satellite and radar imagery still indicate an unorganized storm although its act is more together than we have seen to this point. Though still erratic in motion, the storm is on the expected northwest course into south, central Louisiana. The forecast track has been bumped very slightly to the west, but no major adjustments have been made to projected impacts. The storm will quickly weaken upon making landfall, that is, the wind fields will lessen but a stream of moisture and resulting heavy rainfall may persist through the weekend across the local area.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

*There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along the coast of southern and southeastern Louisiana, portions of Lake Pontchartrain, and portions of coastal Mississippi where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Water levels are already beginning to rise in these areas, with the peak inundation expected on Saturday. The highest storm surge inundation is expected between Intracoastal City and Shell Beach.

*The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration heavy rainfall and flood threat along the central Gulf Coast, across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley and north into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend into early next week. Flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely, some of which may be life-threatening, especially across portions of southeast Louisiana into Mississippi. For the latest river forecast, click here.

*Hurricane conditions are expected along a portion of the coast of Louisiana, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions are expected elsewhere along much of the Louisiana coast and inland across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

