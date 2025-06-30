76°
Barry makes landfall in eastern Mexico, weakens to a tropical depression

6 hours 4 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, June 29 2025 Jun 29, 2025 June 29, 2025 9:32 PM June 29, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

After becoming the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season earlier in the day, Barry made landfall along the east coast of Mexico as a tropical depression Sunday evening. The system will become post tropical by Monday morning. Heavy rain is likely to continue in the region over the next couple of days, resulting in flash flooding and mudslide risk in areas of steep terrain. No impacts are expected in the United States.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area for potential tropical development along the U.S. Coast later in the week. Additional information can be found in the latest Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

