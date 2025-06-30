Latest Weather Blog
Barry makes landfall in eastern Mexico, weakens to a tropical depression
After becoming the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season earlier in the day, Barry made landfall along the east coast of Mexico as a tropical depression Sunday evening. The system will become post tropical by Monday morning. Heavy rain is likely to continue in the region over the next couple of days, resulting in flash flooding and mudslide risk in areas of steep terrain. No impacts are expected in the United States.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area for potential tropical development along the U.S. Coast later in the week. Additional information can be found in the latest Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.
