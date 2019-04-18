Barr to discuss Justice, WH contacts over report

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr's news conference Thursday will address the Justice Department's interactions with the White House over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

That's according to a Justice Department official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Barr has faced intense criticism from Democrats over his decision to hold a news conference before releasing Mueller's report to the American people and Congress. Barr is scheduled to release a redacted version of Mueller's report. Lawmakers have said they want to see the full report, without redactions.