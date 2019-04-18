72°
Latest Weather Blog
Barr to discuss Justice, WH contacts over report
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr's news conference Thursday will address the Justice Department's interactions with the White House over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
That's according to a Justice Department official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Barr has faced intense criticism from Democrats over his decision to hold a news conference before releasing Mueller's report to the American people and Congress. Barr is scheduled to release a redacted version of Mueller's report. Lawmakers have said they want to see the full report, without redactions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Baton Rouge native expected to replace Joe Alleva
-
One killed in shooting on Lewis Street, police investigating
-
Port Allen oil sludge facility facing lawsuits
-
Following WBRSO deadly crash, BRPD issues memo about drivers with suspended licenses
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate