Barr to discuss Justice, WH contacts over report

2 hours 20 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 7:07 AM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr's news conference Thursday will address the Justice Department's interactions with the White House over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

That's according to a Justice Department official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Barr has faced intense criticism from Democrats over his decision to hold a news conference before releasing Mueller's report to the American people and Congress. Barr is scheduled to release a redacted version of Mueller's report. Lawmakers have said they want to see the full report, without redactions.

