Barbie Truck Tour making stop at Mall of Louisiana on Saturday

By: Adam Burruss
(Credit: Barbie Truck Tour on Facebook)

BATON ROUGE - The Barbie Truck Tour is making a stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The truck will between the Soma store and Columbia store at the Mall of Louisiana from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature Barbie Sports Club merch.

