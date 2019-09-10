Barbie to release 'Day of the Dead' doll ahead of Mexican holiday

In honor of the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, Mattel has created a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll.

The holiday is a celebration of life that honors Mexican culture, late loved ones, and ancestors.

The limited-edition Barbie features a black flutter sleeve flare dress that is embroidered with flowers and butterflies. The doll also has traditional skeleton face paint and as crown that features orange flowers and Monarch butterflies.

ABC News reports that the toy company is set to release the Barbie later this month ahead of the Day of the Dead at the end of October.