Barbie Dreamhouse Truck making stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will be making a stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 7. 

According to their website, the truck will be parked at the Mall of Louisiana between Soma and Columbia from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day. 

For more information, click here. 

