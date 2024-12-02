Barbie Dreamhouse Truck making stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The Barbie Dreamhouse Truck will be making a stop in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to their website, the truck will be parked at the Mall of Louisiana between Soma and Columbia from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

