Barber shop gives children a love for literacy

BATON ROUGE - O’Neil Curtis has had a passion for giving back since he was in high school.

Now, every first Monday of the month, Curtis and his team of barbers at O’Neil’s Barber and Beauty Salon give free haircuts to children in exchange for them reading a book out loud.

“It makes you feel good when you help a kid who’s five years old, and you put him on the right track,” Curtis said.

Curtis mentors children and promotes literacy through the Line4Line program, which he co-founded five years ago with Lucy Perera, who has worked with students and literacy programs at various places in Baton Rouge.

“I didn’t feel like I could walk into a barber shop with this idea, so I just kind of waited. And then, through some of the students I worked with through the neighborhood arts project, I was introduced to someone who knew O’Neil,” Perera said.

In addition to haircuts for reading, Line4Line has expanded to include various mentoring programs, like their own basketball team.

“I really wanted to find something that my team likes to do so it would be organic, and it wouldn’t be forcing anyone to help,” Curtis said. “A couple of my barbers like to be coaches, so we thought to put a little basketball team together.”

The approach to reading at the barber shop is different than in schools, which is what Perera thinks makes the program and Curtis’ influence so impactful.

“That’s why the program is so successful. The program is hinged on these guys,” Perera said.

“The kids come in there, and they look up to these guys. These barbers are young, maybe their dad’s age, and they have tattoos, you know, they’re cool. So, all of a sudden if you’re putting a kid in front of someone they look up to, and the barber is saying, 'Here’s a book. Read it.' It changes the narrative.”

Curtis has worked with kids in Baton Rouge impacted by issues like violence and drugs and has seen that illiteracy can affect entire families. He shared a story of one father who expressed his gratitude for the program while he was raising his four kids on his own.

“He was like, ‘I want to thank you for the program. What y’all are doing is really needed because my wife has been in jail since the kids were little, so I’ve been doing it all on my own. These kids come home with homework, and I barely can read,’” Curtis said.

Curtis worked with other non-profits in the area to connect the family with tutors and expand the program’s mentorship in the community.

He hopes that Line4Line will inspire other barber shops to follow their lead and get more involved with their communities.

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Line4Line, you can visit their website here.