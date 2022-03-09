47°
Latest Weather Blog
Barack Obama to be David Letterman's first Netflix guest
Trending News
NEW YORK - David Letterman has lined up former president Barack Obama to be his first guest when he returns to a TV talk show later this month.
Obama will join Letterman on Jan. 12 for the launch of the new "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" on Netflix.
Other guests slated to be on the show include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest and explore topics of his own outside the studio.
It will be the first talk show Letterman has hosted since he stepped down from CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman" in May 2015.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Customers expected to pay higher grocery bills due to gas price increase
-
La. oil producers warn that increasing domestic production won't be an instant...
-
Finding a foothold: Consuela Marshall
-
Store club members save money at the pump amid historically high prices
-
Soil conditions and drainage issues cause for delays in Sullivan Road improvement...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year