Bar where deadly shooting unfolded Saturday has liquor license suspended

BATON ROUGE - A bar had its parish liquor license suspended after six people were shot following a concert at the business over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Office confirmed Monday that it pulled license for Capital Park Bar & Grill. The department did not release further details about the decision, saying it does not comment on pending investigations.

Though ABC did not provide a reason for suspending the bar's license, another nearby business owner told WBRZ that violent crime has been a problem in the area.

"My first thought was, 'Really again?' It's not anything new to the area," Clay Davidson said. "It's scary, but we close before it gets too dark."

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument that broke out after a concert hosted at Capital Park. That confrontation escalated and led to multiple people firing guns outside the bar.

Six people were struck by the gunfire, leaving two dead. Police are still looking for the shooters.