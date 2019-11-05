80°
Latest Weather Blog
Banker often spoke with man charged in fatal theft
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Recently unsealed court records say an employee of a Louisiana bank was often in contact with a man later charged in the fatal robbery of an armored car outside the bank.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the documents don't specify what role the worker may have played in the 2013 robbery and shooting death of guard Hector Trochez.
But prosecutors say in the documents that defendant Jeremy Esteves communicated with the worker by phone before, during and after the attack.
The documents were unsealed days before the trial of Esteves and codefendant Robert Brumfield III that started Monday. They're charged with conspiring to commit robbery. Both men face up to life in prison if convicted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unveiling of Plank Road revitalization plan
-
New Orleans-area murder suspect tracked to Baton Rouge, deputies fire shots during...
-
President Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama game this weekend
-
EBR mayor-president files lawsuit against St. George incorporation
-
Big early voter turnout going into gubernatorial runoff