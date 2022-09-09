'Banger Bam from apartment C99' arrested for armed robbery at complex near Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in August at an apartment complex minutes from LSU campus.

On Aug. 29, police say a woman was walking around Canterbury Square Apartments on Aster Street toward Nicholson Drive when a man walked up to her and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she "give him her wallet." The woman did, and the man also took her phone before he fled.

The woman told police she reportedly had seen the man around the complex several times.

She called a friend when she got back to her apartment and described the incident to him. When the woman described the suspect, her friend said that was "Banger Bam from apartment C99."

The Baton Rouge Police contacted the complex's management and found Jarion Jackson, 39, was the only occupant of apartment C99. The victim identified Jackson as the man who robbed her when presented with a photo lineup.

Jackson was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.