'Banana Ball' returns to Baton Rouge as The Party Animals set to play in 2025 at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The Savannah Bananas released their 2025 schedule, where Banana Ball once again will take place at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Bananas' rival Party Animals will host the Texas Tailgaters at Alex Box Stadium from Aug. 8 and 9.

The full schedule is available here. Tickets are available via a lottery system.

