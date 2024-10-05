74°
Latest Weather Blog
'Banana Ball' returns to Baton Rouge as The Party Animals set to play in 2025 at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The Savannah Bananas released their 2025 schedule, where Banana Ball once again will take place at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Bananas' rival Party Animals will host the Texas Tailgaters at Alex Box Stadium from Aug. 8 and 9.
Trending News
The full schedule is available here. Tickets are available via a lottery system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to...
-
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
-
Four inducted into Manship Hall of Fame during Thursday ceremony
-
Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge...
-
Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member