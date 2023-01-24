Ban on hand-held cell use while driving in La. nears passage

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A ban on hand-held cell phone use while driving is advancing in the Louisiana Legislature, steps from final passage.

Rep. Mike Huval, a Breaux Bridge Republican, had to bring the proposal up twice to get the 53 House votes needed to pass it. The Senate transportation committee continued advancing the measure Thursday, sending it to the full Senate for debate without objection.

State laws that already prohibit texting or posting to social media sites while driving would extend that prohibition to manually using the phone in any way. That includes making or receiving a call, transmitting electronic data or reading online sites.

People could still make calls through a wireless connection or a headset.

Exceptions would be made for emergency workers while performing their duties.