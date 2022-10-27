Latest Weather Blog
Ban on fetal tissue sales from abortions gets final passage
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have agreed to ban selling or transporting fetal tissue from an abortion.
With a 33-0 vote Monday, the Senate gave the bill by Republican Sen. Ryan Gatti, of Bossier City, final passage and sent it to the governor's desk.
The measure stems from outcry over undercover videos, released by an anti-abortion group, which purported to show Planned Parenthood officials discussing the sale of aborted fetal body parts in other states.
The organization denied the allegation, saying the videos were misleading.
Under Gatti's bill, violators face a prison sentence of at least 10 years and up to 50 years. The ban doesn't apply to donations of fetal tissue for stem cell research or umbilical cord blood.
The new law takes effect Aug. 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item...
-
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
-
Century-old shipwreck being dismantled by visitors; state department asking people to stop
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
EBR Parish Attorney refuses to talk about drainage debacle
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent
-
Central's Jackson Griffin defying the odds after beating cancer
-
LSU fans storm field after upset win over #7 Ole Miss
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...