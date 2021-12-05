59°
Baltimore Police ready for overhaul despite call for pause

4 years 8 months 1 day ago Tuesday, April 04 2017 Apr 4, 2017 April 04, 2017 10:04 AM April 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's police commissioner says they're "ready to roll" with a proposed overhaul of the troubled department despite the Department of Justice's request for time to review the agreement.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Tuesday that the department knows it must get better and a consent decree will make the department better.

On Monday, the Department of Justice requested a 90-day continuance of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the police department, saying it needed to determine how it might interfere with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new focus on fighting violent crime.

Davis says the department can enact reforms itself, but change won't come at the pace that it is needed without such an agreement. He says a consent decree makes sure change happens no matter who is running the city or department.

