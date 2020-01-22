50°
Baltimore police chief: Some officers fired

3 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 10 2016 Aug 10, 2016 August 10, 2016 10:19 AM August 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's police commissioner says biased law enforcement tactics won't be tolerated, adding that the department has already fired some officers who committed some of the most egregious violations found during a Justice Department investigation.

Kevin Davis said during a news conference Wednesday that biased police tactics won't be tolerated, and that such behavior is "fostering fear in our communities."

Davis says the department is committed to making meaningful changes, but says change will take time, commitment and trust.

Davis spoke after the Justice Department announced the results of a yearlong investigation into the police department's policies. Officials say there have been longstanding systemic problems with the Baltimore Police Department, including excessive force and the targeting of African-Americans.

