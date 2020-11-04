Ballot counting continues early Wednesday morning

On the morning after Election Day, the winner of the 2020 presidential race has yet to be revealed.

Workers are counting ballots, early Wednesday morning and the latest breakdown of voting numbers as reported by ABC News at 6:45 a.m., can be found below:

Electoral College tracker: Trump 213 - Biden 225

National vote count*: 137,218,155

How many states ABC News has projected for Trump-Biden: Trump 23- Biden 19

*The national vote count is how many ballots have been counted (all the early vote needs to be counted)

Vote count update in 7 battleground states ABC News still has NOT called:

ARIZONA - 11 electoral votes

82% of expected vote reporting Biden 52% (1,367,211 votes) Trump 47% (1,236,546 votes)

Biden +130,665 votes

GEORGIA - 16 electoral votes

92% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,381,870 votes) Biden 48% (2,279,736 votes)

Trump +102,134 votes

MICHIGAN - 16 electoral votes

84% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,364,931 votes) Biden 48% (2,307,632 votes)

Trump +57,299 votes

NEVADA - 6 electoral votes

86% of expected vote reporting Biden 49% (588,252 votes) Trump 49% (580,605 votes) Biden +7,647 votes

NORTH CAROLINA - 15 electoral votes

95% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,732,120 votes) Biden 49% (2,655,383 votes)

Trump +76,737 votes

PENNSYLVANIA - 20 electoral votes

75% of expected vote reporting Trump 55% (2,969,504 votes) Biden 44% (2,350,664 votes)

*Only an estimated 27% of absentee/mail vote has been counted so far

Trump +618,840 votes

WISCONSIN - 10 electoral votes

91% of expected vote reportingBiden 49% (1,610,210 votes) Trump 49% (1,599,176 votes)

Biden +11,034 votes

