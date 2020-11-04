Latest Weather Blog
Ballot counting continues early Wednesday morning
On the morning after Election Day, the winner of the 2020 presidential race has yet to be revealed.
Workers are counting ballots, early Wednesday morning and the latest breakdown of voting numbers as reported by ABC News at 6:45 a.m., can be found below:
Electoral College tracker: Trump 213 - Biden 225
National vote count*: 137,218,155
How many states ABC News has projected for Trump-Biden: Trump 23- Biden 19
*The national vote count is how many ballots have been counted (all the early vote needs to be counted)
Vote count update in 7 battleground states ABC News still has NOT called:
ARIZONA - 11 electoral votes
82% of expected vote reporting Biden 52% (1,367,211 votes) Trump 47% (1,236,546 votes)
Biden +130,665 votes
GEORGIA - 16 electoral votes
92% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,381,870 votes) Biden 48% (2,279,736 votes)
Trump +102,134 votes
MICHIGAN - 16 electoral votes
84% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,364,931 votes) Biden 48% (2,307,632 votes)
Trump +57,299 votes
NEVADA - 6 electoral votes
86% of expected vote reporting Biden 49% (588,252 votes) Trump 49% (580,605 votes) Biden +7,647 votes
NORTH CAROLINA - 15 electoral votes
95% of expected vote reporting Trump 50% (2,732,120 votes) Biden 49% (2,655,383 votes)
Trump +76,737 votes
PENNSYLVANIA - 20 electoral votes
75% of expected vote reporting Trump 55% (2,969,504 votes) Biden 44% (2,350,664 votes)
*Only an estimated 27% of absentee/mail vote has been counted so far
Trump +618,840 votes
WISCONSIN - 10 electoral votes
91% of expected vote reportingBiden 49% (1,610,210 votes) Trump 49% (1,599,176 votes)
Biden +11,034 votes