Balloon release planned for local boxer gunned down near bar
BATON ROUGE - Community members are invited to attend a balloon release in memory of a local boxer who was killed at the beginning of the month.
The event for Justin "J.T." Thomas is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Oaks Senior High School on Cedar Grove Drive.
Authorities say Thomas was walking to his car near a bar on North Street when he was shot. Thomas was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time.
