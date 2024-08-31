Latest Weather Blog
Balloon release held in honor of 5-year-old girl who died alongside her father in a car crash
ST GABRIEL - Members of the East Iberville community gathered for a balloon release during the high school's halftime in commemoration of 5-year-old Rylee Bradford and her dad Bryan Bradford after both died in a car crash this past Tuesday.
Purple, pink, and white balloons took to the sky at halftime.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said he's known the family since they moved here, so he and his officers came out to support the family.
"We are a small community and we touch on the family it touches all, that's why it had so many people turn out tonight for her and her family. " Ambeau said.
Ambeau said he and his department's prayers are with the family.
"We know they're still in mourning, to all the students here and east, Miss Rylee. We want to let them know Rylee is at a new school now, where Jesus is a teacher, a principal, and a superintendent. We wish you farewell. Rest in peace, Rylee," Ambeau said.
Trending News
The principal of the school released a statement to WBRZ saying, "The East Iberville family is devastated by this tragic loss. Princess Rylee Bradford was our angel. She is now our guardian angel 4 ever and 1, Rylee."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff gives safety tips ahead of Labor Day
-
Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash
-
LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season;...
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
Corps warns of saltwater intrusion again; says construction of sill necessary below...
Sports Video
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener