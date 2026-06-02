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Baldwin residents startled by loud explosion as Cleco tears down old plant
BALDWIN — Residents in the Baldwin area were startled by a loud explosion Tuesday morning that police say was a scheduled demolition of an old Cleco Power plant.
Video from WBRZ viewer Patricia Collins shows a large tower seemingly being imploded at the plant.
Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson said Cleco shut down the plant off of Newman Street a few years ago as the company moved operations to a newer site near Centerville, and that the demolition posed no threat to public safety.
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"We are aware that many residents heard a loud explosion. We would like to inform you that all activities were carried out in a safe, orderly, and authorized manner," Gibson said in a Facebook post by the police department.
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