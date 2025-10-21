Baldwin Police asking teens to stop vandalizing cars and homes ahead of homecoming game

BALDWIN - Police in Baldwin will be out in force over the next few nights, looking for teenage vandals in the area.

Chief Anthony Gibson said there have been several cars egged and homes covered in toilet paper leading up to the Baldwin Homecoming game on Friday night.

Gibson says while he wants people to have fun, the vandalism has to stop.

"We want everyone to have a good time. We want everyone to be safe, but we don't want any vehicles damaged," he said.

The chief is asking parents to be vigilant about the town's 10 p.m. curfew. He said any teenager caught will be arrested for simple criminal damage to property and being out after curfew.