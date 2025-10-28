Baldwin man arrested for multiple sex crimes against 10-year-old

BALDWIN — A Baldwin man was arrested for multiple sex crimes against a 10-year-old, Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson told WBRZ on Tuesday.

Travis L. Chavis, 42, was booked into the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center with no bond on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

"We're not going to tolerate this kind of stuff in my town," Gibson said. He called Chavis' alleged crimes "sickening" and said his heart goes out to the child and her family. He thanked the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Chitimacha Police Department and Jeanertte Police Department for their help in the investigation.

Gibson also said Attorney General Liz Murrill's office is expected to bring more charges against Chavis.

Further details were not immediately available.