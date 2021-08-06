Baldwin lashes back at Trump SNL swipe

WASHINGTON - Alec Baldwin says if Donald Trump releases his taxes, he'll stop impersonating him.



The actor is lashing back at the president-elect's swipes of his performance on Saturday Night Live.



Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the show and Baldwin's impersonation specifically, tweeted late Saturday night that the show is "unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny." He added that "the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."



Baldwin began impersonating Trump on the NBC show in the later months of the campaign and has continued the stint since Trump won the election last month.



Baldwin replied, through the Twitter handle of the Alec Baldwin Foundation, "Release your tax returns and I'll stop."



Trump has long said he would release his taxes following the completion of an audit.