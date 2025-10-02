76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baldwin holds 'National Night Out' outside Baldwin Elementary School

Wednesday, October 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN - Baldwin held its annual "National Night Out" at Main Street by Baldwin Elementary School on Wednesday night.

The event included face painting and trunk or treat for the kids attending, with officials aiming for the event to grow the relationship among the community.

