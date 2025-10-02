76°
Latest Weather Blog
Baldwin holds 'National Night Out' outside Baldwin Elementary School
BALDWIN - Baldwin held its annual "National Night Out" at Main Street by Baldwin Elementary School on Wednesday night.
Trending News
The event included face painting and trunk or treat for the kids attending, with officials aiming for the event to grow the relationship among the community.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads man shot by police officer arrested for assault and resisting...
-
Entergy responds to erroneous gas bill, issuing refund
-
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Tangipahoa Parish following AMBER ALERT
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
Gov. Landry, EPA give update on cleanup efforts more than a month...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11