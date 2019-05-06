Balancing football and track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.

BATON ROUGE- Balancing between two sports at the collegiate level is no easy task, yet that's something LSU corner and sprinter Kary Vincent Jr. has tried to master.

Kary Vincent Jr.- Whatever they put me in they know I'm going to compete, do what I have to do to win. You can ask the coaches. Both football and track coaches. I'm just a competitor"

The former 2-time Texas state champion in the 200 meter spends his days splitting time during the spring between both sports. Now that Spring football is over, Vincent decided to run the 100 meter in the last meet of the outdoor season.

"I came here and I trained and I said Coach, 'I feel like. I feel as though I don't have the time to train for the 200, but I know I can finish a 100 strong.' I plan to go on and grow from that," said Vincent.

It paid off as the speedster clocked a time of 10.07 which was the 4th fastest time in LSU program history. Even more impressive is that Vincent hadn't run that event in two years.

This past year has been filled with growth, but it's been a blur for Vincent as well. While filling his days with football and track, Vincent has been dealing with a void in his life since his father Kary Vincent Sr. died unexpectedly in December.

"He never took took it lightly on me at all so when I came here, I see now that's what he was preparing me for and I'm thankful for him," said Vincent. "It's prepared me well so now it's really a piece of cake because I'm used to it. It's just built in me to do both and I'm having fun doing it at this point."

Vincent hopes that that fatherly guidance continues to pay off as he'll be competing and hopefully winning at the SEC championships later this week open 100 meter and 4 x 1 relay.